12 April 2023

Ryan Reynolds sets Ben Tozer a target – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Football

Ryan Reynolds set Ben Tozer a target.

Bobby Moore was remembered, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Andre Villas-Boas explored Japan.

Manchester City were still celebrating.

Golf

Jon Rahm was still thinking about his Masters triumph.

Motor Racing

Carlos Sainz Jr wished Carlos Sainz Sr a happy 61st birthday.

George Russell met Novak Djokovic.

Lewis Hamilton threw it back.

Boxing

Surely not?

