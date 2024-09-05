Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing

Justin Rose insists any thoughts of becoming Ryder Cup captain will be on hold until after next year’s contest at Bethpage.

Rose helped Europe regain the trophy in Rome and hopes to make a seventh appearance in the biennial contest against the United States in 2025, but his name is already in the frame to potentially succeed Luke Donald in 2027.

The chances of that happening were increased by his appointment as captain of the Great Britain and Ireland side for January’s Team Cup, with Francesco Molinari hoping to again lead Continental Europe to victory in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s my first opportunity to captain a team, which is definitely a daunting prospect to go out there and be in control of some the decisions which will ultimately shape the result of the week,” Rose said as he revealed a record prize fund for the third Rose Ladies Open.

“It’s something I won’t take lightly. I’ll be 100 per cent prepared and go down there and try and do a good job for the team and forge some good feelings and relationships which will hopefully grow.”

Asked about being linked with the Ryder Cup captaincy in Ireland in 2027, Rose, who finished second in the Open at Royal Troon in July, said: “First and foremost I’d love to do the job at some point. It’s a huge honour.

“2027 would certainly be a special Ryder Cup. We all know what a special place Adare Manor is, we all know (owner) JP McManus and his love for the sport and how much he’s given back to golf.

“Timing the Ryder Cup captaincy is something you don’t have a huge amount of control over because your opportunity might just happen to come at a certain time.

“I think it’s very difficult to time it perfectly in your career. In 2027 I hope I’m still a strong contender to be playing in the team and front and centre right now really is 2025.

“Next year, whether I’m playing in the Ryder Cup as a player or involved in any other capacity, will start to shape what might happen in the future.

“Until 2025’s done with I think my head is down and focusing on putting some (qualifying) points on the board again.”

Rose and his wife Kate launched the Rose Ladies Series during the Covid pandemic before creating the Rose Ladies Open in 2022 on the LET’s Access Series (LETAS).

The event returns for the third consecutive season this week, with Brocket Hall hosting the 54-hole tournament from Friday as Curtis Cup stars Sara Byrne and Mimi Rhodes make their professional debuts.

The prize fund has increased by 15,000 euros to 85,000, with the winner taking home 13,600, the highest in LETAS history.

“It’s always been important for Kate and I to promote women’s golf and increase the narrative on what is happening in the women’s game,” Rose said.

“We are so appreciative of our partners for helping us make this happen.

“Seeing the growth of the tournament in staging and stature is incredible. It’s important for us that the LETAS players get the first-class experience they deserve and enjoy being treated as they should be.”