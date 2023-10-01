Ryder Cup day three: Europe’s winners urge Luke Donald to remain as captain

Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup stars have urged Luke Donald to remain as captain when they defend the trophy on American soil in 2025.

While Tony Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher led the side on multiple occasions, it has been common practice since 1997 for the captain to only get one bite of the cherry, even if they spearheaded record victories.

However, Donald’s players made it clear they would like the former world number one to break the mould as they chanted “two more years” while he gave a television interview in the aftermath of the five-point victory in Rome.

“I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again,” Rory McIlroy said in the winning team’s press conference.

Tommy Fleetwood, who secured the winning point, added: “Luke is amazing, we are all so proud of him.

“From when this whole process started, he’s been so, so good. The way he’s been this week has been phenomenal. We just look at Luke on another level. He’s been amazing and I’m so happy that we could all get it done for him.”

Asked if he would accept if offered the role at Bethpage Black in upstate New York, Donald said: “I want to enjoy this moment right now with these guys…I haven’t been asked yet.

“I am going to enjoy this one right now. We will figure that one out later.”

Moment of the day

After Rickie Fowler found the water off the 16th tee, Fleetwood responded with a superb shot onto the green that effectively secured the half-point that settled the destiny of the Ryder Cup.

Shot of the day

Fleetwood may have secured the point that officially won the cup on the 17th, but his bunker shot for an eagle on the ninth was something special.

Tweet of the day

Europe’s party bus on the way back to their Rome hotel looked like the place to be.

Statistic of the day

Statistician Justin Ray underlined the importance of home advantage in the Ryder Cup.

Quote of the day

“I would love to start the week over, but that’s not possible.” – US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson reflected on his side’s defeat.

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The Black Course at Bethpage State Park will host the next Ryder Cup in September 2025, while the next on European soil will take place two years late at Adare Manor in Ireland.