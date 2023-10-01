Ryder Cup live – Europe look to finish the job in Rome
- 1035 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler
- 1047 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa
- 1059 Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay
- 1111 Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns
- 1123 Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa
- 1135 Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman
- 1147 Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka
- 1159 Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas
- 1211 Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele
- 1223 Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth
- 1235 Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler
- 1247 Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark
1000- Welcome to the PA news agency’s live Ryder Cup blog. It is singles Sunday at Marco Simone in Rome. Europe need just four points to complete their revenge mission and regain the trophy from the USA.
