Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP) (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
4:25am, Fri 24 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9.

Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign.

He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller.

Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock.

Sign up to our newsletter

Gridiron

NFL

PA