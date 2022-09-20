20 September 2022

Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15

By NewsChain Sport
20 September 2022

Savannah Marshall’s world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled for October 15 at London’s O2 Arena.

The eagerly-awaited contest was postponed earlier this month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur.

Claressa Shields is a two-time Olympic champion (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The bill will remain the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support.

Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news