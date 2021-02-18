Serena declares love for fans after Melbourne exit – Thursday’s sporting social

Australian Open Tennis
Australian Open Tennis (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
18:01pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 18.

Tennis

Serena Williams shared a message for her fans after her Australian Open semi-final defeat.

Novak Djokovic had a lucky charm in his latest win.

Wheelchair men’s singles runner-up Alfie Hewett reflected on his tournament.

Fair to say that Heather Watson was happy for Jennifer Brady, who booked her place in the women’s final.

Football

Remembering Sir Bobby.

England went back to the ’80s.

Riyad Mahrez reflected on another Manchester City win.

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho looked back on a fine night for Borussia Dortmund.

Gary Neville turned 46.

Former Chelsea midfielder and France international Claude Makelele turned 48.

Cricket

History was made in the IPL auction.

And led to an awkward conversation for Sam Billings.

Billings would have to improve a lot…

David Warner was a movie star again.

F1

The Button boys.

Basketball

LeBron James shared his tribute to Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

James Harden was feeling motivational.

Golf

Thomas Bjorn celebrated his 50th birthday.

