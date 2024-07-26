Shane Lowry and Sarah Lavin named Ireland flagbearers for Paris opening ceremony

Golfer Shane Lowry and athlete Sarah Lavin will carry Ireland’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The high-profile pair have been named as joint flag-bearers for Friday’s ceremony, which will take place along a six kilometre stretch of the River Seine.

Lowry, 37, the 2019 Open champion and Ryder Cup star, said on Team Ireland’s X account: “It’s a huge honour for me and my family.

“Anybody who knows me knows how patriotic I am, how much I love Ireland, and how much I love playing for my country.

“I always wear the Irish flag with pride and to get to do something like this is something I’ll remember forever.”

Lavin, like Lowry, is also set to become a two-time Olympian having competed in the 100m hurdles at Tokyo three years ago.

Anybody who knows me knows how patriotic I am, how much I love Ireland and how much I love playing for my country

“It’s surreal to be honest,” said the 30-year-old. “The greatest honour I’ve ever been given. To carry the country’s flag, it’s just something you can’t prepare for.

“I’m so grateful for those who’ve trusted me and put me in this position. It’s emotional as well.

“There’s no point lying about that because, you know, there’s a lot of people you’re representing and be on the biggest sporting stage.

“It’s a testament, I guess, to all the hard work and how much you’ve dug deep, not just in the last 12 months but the entire Olympic cycle and in your entire career.

“I’m deeply touched and just so excited to get out there.”