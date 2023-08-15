15 August 2023

Shots fired from Australia batter David Warner – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Harry Kane worked hard in Munich.

Neymar touched down in Saudi Arabia.

New surroundings for Gary Neville and the MNF team.

Christian Eriksen made a young fan very happy.

Manchester City headed to Greece for the Super Cup.

Bethany England was preparing for the World Cup semi-final.

Cricket

Shots fired!

Formula One

George Russell was living his best life in the summer break.

Valtteri Bottas was out enjoying a bike ride.

Boxing

Frank Bruno wants a happy breakfast show.

Respect from Campbell Hatton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

world news

Former Seahawks and Ravens NFL running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

world news

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

world news