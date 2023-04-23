23 April 2023

Sifan Hassan pulls off remarkable victory on marathon debut in London

By NewsChain Sport
23 April 2023

Sifan Hassan was a surprise winner of the TCS London Marathon on her debut over the distance.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete’s victory was all the more remarkable because she fell way off the pace, clutching her hip, around the 15-mile mark.

But Hassan, who is the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic champion, reeled in the leaders with three miles to go.

The 30-year-old then survived making a mess of collecting a drink from a water station, but recovered again and even offered rival Yalemzerf Yehualaw, last year’s winner, a swig from her bottle.

Being a track athlete gave Hassan a distinct advantage in a sprint finish and she pulled away from Alemu Megertu and Peres Jepchirchir down The Mall, coming home in two hours 18 minutes and 33 seconds.

Swiss star Marcel Hug won a fifth men’s wheelchair race in London, just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.

The ‘Silver Bullet’ shattered his own course record with a time of 1hr 23mins 43secs.

Great Britain’s David Weir finished fifth in his 24th London Marathon in a time of 1:32.44.

The women’s wheelchair race was won by 2018 winner Madison de Rozario of Australia, who pipped four-time champion Manuela Schar on the finish line.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Louis pictured being pushed in wheelbarrow by Kate before fifth birthday

news

London Marathon runners could face heavy rain for much of the race

news

Why Wrexham? This is exactly why – promotion vindicates Ryan Reynolds’ decision to buy football club

world news