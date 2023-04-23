Sifan Hassan pulls off remarkable victory on marathon debut in London
Sifan Hassan was a surprise winner of the TCS London Marathon on her debut over the distance.
The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete’s victory was all the more remarkable because she fell way off the pace, clutching her hip, around the 15-mile mark.
But Hassan, who is the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic champion, reeled in the leaders with three miles to go.
The 30-year-old then survived making a mess of collecting a drink from a water station, but recovered again and even offered rival Yalemzerf Yehualaw, last year’s winner, a swig from her bottle.
Being a track athlete gave Hassan a distinct advantage in a sprint finish and she pulled away from Alemu Megertu and Peres Jepchirchir down The Mall, coming home in two hours 18 minutes and 33 seconds.
Swiss star Marcel Hug won a fifth men’s wheelchair race in London, just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.
The ‘Silver Bullet’ shattered his own course record with a time of 1hr 23mins 43secs.
Great Britain’s David Weir finished fifth in his 24th London Marathon in a time of 1:32.44.
The women’s wheelchair race was won by 2018 winner Madison de Rozario of Australia, who pipped four-time champion Manuela Schar on the finish line.
