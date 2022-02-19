Silver for Great Britain as Sweden edge tense extra end in men’s curling final
Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal after losing their Olympic men’s curling final 5-4 to Sweden in an extra end at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.
Forced to try an ambitious effort to salvage an improbable win against the hammer, Bruce Mouat’s attempted take-out missed by inches to give Swedish skip Niklas Edin his first Olympic crown.
Mouat’s men were never in front after losing two in the second end, but nevertheless the 27-year-old and his team of Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte can take solace in becoming Britain’s first medallists of the Games.
It was a thoroughly impressive display by Edin, a former soldier in the Swedish army with five world titles to his name, who was under pressure in Beijing to land the one major title that still eluded him.
