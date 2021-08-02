Simone Biles to return to action in women’s beam final in Tokyo on Tuesday

Simone Biles will compete in Tokyo again on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:47am, Mon 02 Aug 2021
Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the women’s beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has announced.

The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

However, Biles has been confirmed on the official start-list as the third of eight finalists.

USA Gymnastics tweeted: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!”

