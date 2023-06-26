Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, has generously donated £20,000 to a fundraiser for Debra, a charity supporting people with the rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The donation was made in support of Liverpool and Newcastle United legend Graeme Souness' English Channel swim, which he completed in 12 hours and 17 minutes alongside five friends. Souness, who was moved to tears by Ferguson's contribution, has a close friendship with 14-year-old EB sufferer Isla Girst and is deeply passionate about raising awareness and support for those affected by the cruel disease.

Chelsea have sold defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal, with other players, including Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech, expected to join him in Saudi Arabia. The £17million deal will help Chelsea clear out their roster and refocus on competing for titles. Meanwhile, Chelsea are seeking a £57million fee for Mason Mount's potential move to Manchester United. The midfielder has expressed a desire to exit the club, despite Chelsea's offer to extend his contract by a year.

Newcastle United are set to bolster their starting line-up with the addition of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, bringing valuable Champions League experience to the team. The Magpies continue to strengthen their squad ahead of their first Champions League season in 20 years, with Nick Pope, Kieran Tierney, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, James Maddison, and Joelinton all potential key players. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson may compete for the main striker role, with a busy fixture schedule anticipated for the 2023/24 season.

Tom Davies' exit from Everton has been confirmed, as the 24-year-old midfielder rejects a new contract in pursuit of regular football elsewhere. Having made 179 appearances and scored seven goals for his boyhood club, Davies leaves Goodison Park alongside Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic at the end of their respective deals. Everton are expected to see further departures under Sean Dyche before the summer transfer window closes, with several fringe players potentially being offloaded, youngsters heading out on loan, and a key star attracting interest.

Rangers are reportedly close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Abdullah Simah, as manager Michael Beale prepares for his first full season at Ibrox. Simah spent last season on loan at French club Angers. Meanwhile, Celtic have set their demands for striker Kyogo Furuhashi at over £16 million. The Japanese international has attracted interest from Europe after scoring 54 goals in two years, including a key role in Celtic's historic treble last season. Premier League newcomers Burnley and former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player.

Kalvin Phillips is determined to secure his place at Manchester City despite interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United. The midfielder, who joined City from Leeds United for £42 million last summer, struggled with injuries and limited playing time during City's treble-winning campaign. However, after scoring his first international goal for England, Phillips expressed his intention to stay and adapt to Pep Guardiola's system. Although Newcastle inquired about his availability, their focus now seems to be on AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, with additional interest in Leicester City's James Maddison and RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fulham are set to demand £35 million for left-back Antonee Robinson, with Newcastle United showing interest. Manager Eddie Howe aims to strengthen the left-back position, as Dan Burn, a central defender, played in that role last season. Robinson, who has attracted attention from Marseille, Manchester City, and AC Milan, is in his final contract year at Craven Cottage and is unwilling to extend his stay. Newcastle are also looking to sign an "elite" midfielder once Sandro Tonali's £60 million transfer from AC Milan is complete, and have held talks with RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai.

Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly set to depart Chelsea after agreeing personal terms on a two-year contract with Inter Milan. The 33-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge will be mutually terminated, ending his 11-year association with the club. Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, face Liverpool in their first match of the Premier League season. Both clubs are undergoing changes, with Liverpool already having signed Alexis Mac Allister. Chelsea have also seen several exits, including N'Golo Kanté to the Saudi Pro League and Kalidou Koulibaly joining Al Hilal.

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly joined Hull City and Middlesbrough in the pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, as they seek a replacement for Thomas Kaminski, who has drawn interest from Anderlecht and Luton Town. Meanwhile, Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaican striker Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards, who had a trial with Newcastle earlier this year. The promising forward will officially join Chelsea in October after turning 18.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier for a reduced fee of around £3 million. Dortmund are keen to remove Meunier from their wage bill, and the player's £7.3m-a-year salary is said to be within Villa's budget. If the transfer occurs, it would reunite Emery with Meunier, who worked together at Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Sevilla are considering a move for Wolves striker Fabio Silva as they seek new attacking options, with the Europa League winners potentially looking to offload Youseff En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir.