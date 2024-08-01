01 August 2024

Sky Brown still preparing for Paris despite reports of a dislocated shoulder

By NewsChain Sport
01 August 2024

Sky Brown, Team GB’s youngest Olympic medallist, could still feature at the Paris Games despite reports the teenager dislocated her shoulder in training on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the incident happened the day before the 16-year-old travelled to the French capital and she was left nursing a full dislocation.

While the British Olympic Association said it was not in a position to comment, Brown posted a link to the BBC report on her Instagram stories, where she has also shown herself in full preparation mode.

Aged 13 days and 28 days, Brown clinched Olympic bronze in the in the women’s park skateboarding final in Tokyo three years ago to replace Sarah Hardcastle as Britain’s youngest summer Games medallist.

Brown is part of a three-strong GB team that also includes fellow teenager Lola Tambling and 50-year-old Andy Macdonald.

Brown has had a rocky past few months with injuries after sustaining an MCL tear in her knee, while she narrowly failed to qualify for surfing ahead of these Games.

