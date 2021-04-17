Smalling welcomes support and Hamilton takes pole – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 17.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin reacted to Newcastle’s late win!

Jesse Lingard took West Ham’s defeat on the chin.

Chris Smalling has posted a message of thanks to those who offered support to his family following an armed robbery at their home in Italy on Friday morning.

Cricket

Brett Lee helped out Graeme Swann.

Shane Warne congratulated Matt Parkinson on his ripper against Northamptonshire.

Tom Curran has more strings to his bow.

Sam Billings had a distraction at the crease.

KP had a Covid test before hitting the driving range.

Snooker

Fans returned to watch live sport!

And Barry Hearn was delighted about it.

Neil Robertson will never forget his shoes again!

Formula One

Respect for the Duke.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ready for the qualifying fight in Imola.

Later, Lewis Hamilton celebrated winning that battle.

And congratulated Sergio Perez on claiming P2 on the grid.

Romain Grosjean celebrated his 35th birthday.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was enjoying her morning.

Golf

Danny Willett was happy with his form after making the cut at Hilton Head.

Former Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson was preparing to return to action.

MMA

Conor McGregor knows himself.

Rugby League

What a finish!