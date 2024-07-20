20 July 2024

Snooker mourns Ray Reardon after his death at the age of 91

20 July 2024

Six-time world snooker champion Ray Reardon has died at the age of 91.

Welshman Reardon, who dominated the sport in the 1970s, died on Friday night, his wife Carol confirmed to the World Snooker Tour.

A statement on the WST’s official website said: “Ray Reardon, widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players ever and a six-time world champion, has died at the age of 91.”

