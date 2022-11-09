09 November 2022

Son’s joy and James’ devastation – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.

Football

Reece James was devastated.

Marcus Rashford’s mum picked up some bargains.

Beth Mead celebrated another award.

Antonio Conte marked his daughter’s birthday.

Son Heung-min cannot wait to represent South Korea at the World Cup.

Jack Grealish made a fan’s day.

Cricket

Adam Gilchrist hailed the Fox Sports’ team for its ‘Remembering Shane Warne’ coverage.

Azeem Rafiq revealed his upcoming book.

Rugby Union

Ulster tried to upstage their URC rivals as they announced the signing of Steven Kitshoff.

Rugby League

Paul Sculthorpe remembered Steve Prescott, nine years on from his death.

Boxing

Galal Yafai… ouch.

Snooker

Jimmy White got the job done.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was honoured.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith posed.

MMA

Conor McGregor grappled.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after eggs thrown at Charles and Camilla on visit to York

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

news