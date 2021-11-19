19 November 2021

Sorry Atlanta Falcons downed by New England Patriots

19 November 2021

Three Atlanta quarterbacks were intercepted on a miserable night for the Falcons as they were downed 25-0 by the New England Patriots.

Atlanta’s offence struggled at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with only 165 yards made as they were stifled by New England’s defence.

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons committed a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

Matt Ryan had led the side to the New England 14 but was sacked for a loss of 13 yards, then a successful field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo was scratched off by a penalty.

The ball moved back five yards and Koo missed the re-take.

Ryan was picked off twice on consecutive drives for Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and his replacement Josh Rosen came in and had an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 25-0.

Feleipe Franks was then drafted in at quarterback and a short pass was intercepted to cap a dire performance.

