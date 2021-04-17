Sport falls silent as Prince Philip is laid to rest – the tributes in pictures

SportSport falls silent as Prince Philip is laid to rest – the tributes in picturesFootballers stood for a minute's silence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh (PA Wire)By NewsChain Sport17:19pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Sport paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday as his funeral was held at Windsor Castle.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how football, rugby and snooker honoured Prince Philip’s memory.Players at the early Premier League kick off in Newcastle stood in memory of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh (PA Wire)Stoke players stood before their clash with Preston (PA Wire)Ahead of their clash, local rivals Luton and Watford stood together in memory (PA Wire)A flag was flying at half-mast before the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and QPR, in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh (PA Wire)In Wales, Swansea and Wycombe players stood for a minute's silence (PA Wire)Brentford and Millwall players also stood in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh (PA Wire)Charlton and Ipswich players lined up for a minute's silence (PA Wire)The players also stood before Hull v Fleetwood (PA Wire)In League Two, Newport and Cambridge observed a minute of silence (PA Wire)In Rugby's Premiership, Sale Sharks and Gloucestershire players stood in memory (PA Wire)Exeter Chiefs and Wasps players stood for a minutes silence prior to kick off in memory (PA Wire)Mark Joyce wore a black armband during the World Snooker Championships (PA Wire)Presenter Rob Walker, Stephen Maguire, Jamie Jones and spectators observed a minute’s silence at the Crucible (PA Wire)Spectators wearing face masks observed a minutes' silence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh during the Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 at The Crucible, Sheffield (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...