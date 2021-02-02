Sport pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 2.

Sport

Sport remembered a national hero.

Football

“He got it for a good price”.

Everton, Southampton and Newcastle were up until the early hours getting deadline-day deals over the line.

Leicester recalled a memorable goal from Jamie Vardy on this day in 2016.

Harry Winks turned 25.

Jose Mourinho celebrated a milestone family birthday.

Charlie Austin took Spider-Man to school.

Spurs reflected on the signing of Jermain Defoe, on this day 17 years ago.

Kammy had snow.

Gary Neville was up and at it.

Nigel Adkins stayed positive.

Zinedine Zidane returned from isolation.

Cricket

Shane Warne congratulated Merv Hughes on his induction into cricket’s Hall of Fame.

A unique Wisden front cover.

She’s just like her dad.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas marvelled at Monday night’s Northern Lights.

Tennis

Johanna Konta and Serena Williams were all smiles.

Katie Boulter marched on.

Boxing

Nicola Adams enjoyed the white stuff.

Basketball

LeBron James reacted to his interaction with an angry fan in Atlanta.

During the game, James was his usual self.

