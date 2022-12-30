Tributes poured in after Thursday night’s death of Pele (Joe Giddens/PA)
30 December 2022

Sport remembers Pele and birthdays galore – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.

Football

Tributes continued to pour in for Pele from across the world of sport.

A German great celebrated his birthday.

And an England great was remembered.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant received well-wishes and messages of support following a car accident.

A big day for Joe Root.

Golf

Tiger Woods was another birthday boy.

Formula One

Mercedes said goodbye to 2022 and vowed to learn lessons from a year that failed to deliver.

A postcard from New Zealand.

American football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared an important message.

