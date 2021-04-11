Sporting fixtures take steps to avoid clash with Prince Philip funeral

County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes next Saturday to coincide with the funeral of Prince Philip the English and Wales Cricket Board has said.

Nine matches in the LV= County Championship will be on hold, after it was announced on Saturday that English Football League matches scheduled for 3pm on April 17 would be moved to avoid a clash.

The ECB have also asked all recreational cricket clubs across England and Wales to pause play between 3pm and 4pm next Saturday to pay their respects, alongside observing the one minute silence at 3pm, a spokesperson said.

Durham players stand for a minute's silence as the flag is flown at half mast at Trent Bridge (PA Wire)

County cricket clubs have paid their respects since the announcement, with clubs flying flags at half mast.

The Scottish Grand National at Ayr and Greenham races were also moved to Sunday, with no racing due to take place in Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

Saturday’s meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony. Start times will be announced on Monday.

The Premier League was still in talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport regarding arrangements while the Women’s Six Nations is awaiting guidance, it is understood.

Wolves are due to host Sheffield United in the Premier League at 3pm, following the lunchtime fixture between Newcastle and West Ham.

The Chelsea v Manchester City FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 5.30pm at Wembley.

The World Snooker Tour is liaising with the DCMS with regard to the World Championship, which is scheduled to start on Saturday in Sheffield.

Premiership Rugby fixtures will be rearranged to avoid a clash, a decision which will affect the 2pm kick-off between Newcastle and Bristol and 3pm fixture involving Harlequins and Worcester.