Sporting Weekend in Pictures
Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.
Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox