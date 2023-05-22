22 May 2023

Sporting Weekend in Pictures

By NewsChain Sport
22 May 2023

Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

After weeks of turmoil Phillip Schofield quits 'This Morning'

news

Two thirds of workers think AI will take over more jobs than it creates – survey

world news

Brother of Phillip Schofield jailed after being convicted of child sex offences

news