The sporting weekend in pictures

Champions Liverpool slipped to fourth in the table after a goalless draw with rivals Manchester United, while Manchester City moved up to second after a dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, England were left needing 36 fifth-day runs to win the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with Joe Root scoring 228 in the first innings to put the tourists in the driving seat.

72 tennis players were forced to isolate in their hotel rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, after passengers on their flights into the country tested positive.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to his side’s rescue to preserve Liverpool’s unbeaten home league record in a goalless draw against Manchester United (PA Wire)

Liverpool and Manchester United held a minute's silence in memory of Gerry Marsden who died on January 3 (PA Wire)

West Brom secured their second victory of the season with a 3-2 win at Wolves (PA Wire)

Manchester City’s John Stones scored twice in his side's win over Crystal Palace (PA Wire)

Mason Mount's goal returned Chelsea to winning ways in a 1-0 win over 10-man Fulham (PA Wire)

England had one fan watching their Test match in Sri Lanka after Rob Lewis waited in Sri Lanka for nearly a year to watch the team play (PA Media)

Chelsea Women's Fran Kirby scored as her side moved to the top of the Women's Super League following a 2-1 victory over Manchester United (PA Wire)

Rangers slipped up as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell (PA Wire)

Envoi Allen easily extended his unbeaten record with an 11th successive victory under rules in the Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase at Punchestown (PA Wire)

Leicester moved briefly into second place in the Premier League on Saturday following a 2-0 win over Southampton (PA Wire)