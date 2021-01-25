The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (left) scores the winning goal against Liverpool
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (left) scores the winning goal against Liverpool (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
5:00am, Mon 25 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The FA Cup fourth round took centre stage during a dramatic weekend of sporting action both at home and abroad.

Manchester United substitute Bruno Fernandes settled a five-goal thriller as he came off the bench to beat Liverpool.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham claimed his share of the headlines with a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Luton, but he was almost outdone by Cheltenham’s Alfie May who fired the League Two side to within nine minutes of a famous giant-killing victory over Premier League aristocrats Manchester City before late goals from Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool ahead at Manchester United (PA Wire)
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Liverpool (PA Wire)
Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham (centre) plundered a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over Luton (PA Wire)
Chelsea fans displayed a banner backing under-pressure manager Frank Lampard (PA Wire)
Cheltenham's Will Boyle (centre) with Alfie May (bottom) and Charlie Raglan (top) celebrate taking the lead against Premier League Manchester City Bet League Two – Jonny-Rocks Stadium (PA Wire)
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) celebrates his goal (PA Wire)
A cardboard cut of Adele in the stands during the FA Cup fourth round match between Chorley and Wolves (PA Wire)
Birmingham’s Gemma Lawley (left) and Manchester United’s Lauren James battle for the ball during United's 2-0 FA Women’s Super League victory on Sunday (PA Wire)
Ryan Kent set Rangers on their way to a 5-0 victory over Ross County which left them 23 points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table (PA Wire)
Frenkie de Jong fired Barcelona into a first-half lead at lowly Elche (AP)
First Flow clears the last to win The Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House Chase at Ascot (PA Wire)
Nada To Prada ridden by Richard Patrick during the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock (PA Wire)
Denver Nuggets centre Isaiah Hartenstein (25) shoots between Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton (22) (AP)

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Weekend

PA