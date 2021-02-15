The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City enjoyed a good weekend as the race for the Premier League title took a potentially significant turn in their favour.

As Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to victory over Tottenham, reigning champions Liverpool squandered a lead at Leicester, while second-placed Manchester United could only draw with lowly West Brom.

Away from the football, England belatedly opened their Six Nations account with victory over Italy, Wales got the better of Scotland and Ireland lost to France.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (right) is congratulated by team-mates Joao Cancelo (centre) and Oleksandr Zinchenko after setting up Ilkay Gundogan to score (PA Wire)

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy wheels away after scoring following a blunder by Liverpool keeper Alisson as Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson looks on (PA Wire)

Arsenal v Leeds United – Premier League – The Emirates Stadium (PA Wire)

Sam Johnstone makes a stunning last-minute save to deny Harry Maguire a winner in West Brom's 1-1 home draw with Manchester United (PA Wire)

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in a record-equalling 505th appearance for the club (AP)

England’s Jonny May takes to the air before touching down against Italy (PA Wire)

England’s Jack Willis treated for a knee injury which left him writhing in agony (PA Wire)

Wales celebrate a tense 25-24 victory over Scotland (PA Wire)

Ireland’s Rhys Ruddock (left) and France’s Charles Ollivon contest a line-out at the Aviva Stadium (PA Wire)

France players celebrate their 15-13 victory in Dublin (PA Wire)

Rhys Clutterbuck riding Cappananty Con (left) wins The Betway Handicap at Lingfield Park Racecourse (PA Wire)

Twilight Heir ridden by Cieren Fallon (left) wins the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap at Lingfield Park Racecourse (PA Wire)

Kevin Durant got a friendly welcome from his former team-mate Draymond Green, before leading his Brooklyn Nets to victory over the Golden State Warriors (AP)