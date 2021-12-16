Sports quiz of the year 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, sports fans will look back on a year which saw plenty of highs and lows.

The past 12 months welcomed the return of crowds for the delayed Euro 2020 finals and Ryder Cup, while the Tokyo Olympics was played out mostly behind closed doors.

There were tears of joy at thrilling success, and also some shed over the near miss of what might have been.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key events of 2021 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

Gerwyn Price claimed his first PDC World Championship title in January (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Q1: Welshman Gerwyn Price beat which player to win the 2021 PDC World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in January?

Q2: Veteran quarterback Tom Brady guided which team to victory at Super Bowl LV to claim his seventh title?

Q3: Who beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open women’s singles final?

Q4: Name the horse which won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Q5: Wales were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions but were denied the Grand Slam due to a last-gasp 32-30 defeat to which team?

Q6: Who became the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National when guiding Minella Times to victory at Aintree?

Q7: Because of continued coronavirus restrictions, on which river was the 2021 University Boat Race held?

Q8: Which golfer won the 85th Masters at Augusta National?

Shaun Murphy finished second best at the Crucible in May (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Q9: Who defeated Shaun Murphy to win a fourth World Snooker Championship title with a 18-15 victory at the Crucible in Sheffield?

Q10: Name the six English clubs who announced they were to join a new European Super League – only for the project to swiftly collapse amid a public backlash.

Q11: Which player scored the only goal as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history with victory over Chelsea at Wembley?

Q12: Name the winners of the women’s and men’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

Q13: Which England players missed spot-kicks as Italy won the Euro 2020 final on penalties at Wembley?

Q14: Chelsie Giles claimed Team GB’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 with bronze in which sport?

Q15: Great Britain finished fourth in the final Olympics medals table, winning 65 overall, with how many golds – 21, 22 or 23?

Q16: Who came second behind Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone?

Great Britain’s Maisie Summers-Newton twice struck gold at the Paralympic Games – but in which sport? (PA Media) (PA Media)

Q17: Maisie Summers-Newton won two Paralympics gold medals for Britain in which sport?

Q18: Whose late penalty gave South Africa a dramatic 19-16 win over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town to secure a series victory for the hosts?

Q19: Name the men’s and women’s champions in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Q20: Which European player finished with the highest number of individual points as the USA regained the Ryder Cup with a comprehensive 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits?

Q21: Emma Raducanu won the US Open women’s singles title with victory over which player in the final at Flushing Meadows?

Q22: County Championship winners Warwickshire beat which team to claim the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord’s and seal a historic first-class double?

Q23: Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after a unanimous points defeat against which fighter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London?

Q24: Name rugby league’s 2021 Man of Steel.

Q25: Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One world championship with a thrilling last-lap victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – but which driver’s late crash caused the dramatic turn of events following the deployment of the safety car?

Answers

Gary Anderson had to settle for the PDC World Championship runner-up trophy at Alexandra Palace (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Q1: Gary AndersonQ2: Tampa Bay BuccaneersQ3: Naomi OsakaQ4: Minella Indo

Q5: FranceQ6: Rachael BlackmoreQ7: The Great Ouse, ElyQ8: Hideki Matsuyama

Mark Selby celebrated another World Championship victory at the Crucible (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Q9: Mark SelbyQ10: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and TottenhamQ11: Youri TielemansQ12: Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty

Bukayo Saka was one of three England players who saw their spot-kicks saved (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Q13: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo SakaQ14: Judo (women’s under 52kg)Q15: 22Q16: Charles Leclerc

Q17: Swimming (Women’s 200 metre individual medley SM6 & 100m breaststroke SB6)Q18: Morne SteynQ19: Southern Brave (men) and Oval Invincibles (women)Q20: Jon Rahm (3.5 points)

Q21: Leylah FernandezQ22: LancashireQ23: Oleksandr UsykQ24: Sam TomkinsQ25: Nicholas Latifi