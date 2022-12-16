Sports quiz of the year 2022

As another year draws to a close, sports fans will be looking back on the last 12 months which saw plenty of highs and lows.

There were tears of joy at thrilling success – and also a few shed over the near miss of what might have been.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key sporting events of 2022 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

Q1: Who beat Michael Smith to claim the PDC World Championship title for a second time in January?

Q2: With defending champion Novak Djokovic having seen his visa cancelled, who went on to win the Australian Open men’s singles title in Melbourne?

Q3: Following a dismal Ashes campaign, who left their role as England men’s cricket head coach during February?

Q4: Eve Muirhead guided Great Britain’s women’s curling team to gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing with victory over which nation?

Q5: In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Q6: Which country won the Grand Slam in the 2022 men’s Guinness Six Nations?

Q7: Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50-1 shot at Aintree?

Q8: Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?

Q9: Who lost in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh title?

Q10: A consortium headed by which American agreed terms to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal?

Q11: Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?

Q12: Which English golfer who won the 2022 US Open at Brookline?

Q13: Who came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time as England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley?

Q14: Who defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?

Q15: The 2022 Commonwealth Games were hosted by which city?

Q16: Who won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich?

Q17: Who celebrated his first Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July?

Q18: Which team won the final of the men’s Hundred with victory over Manchester Originals at Lord’s?

Q19: Jake Wightman secured gold for Great Britain in which event at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene?

Q20: In October, how did England cricketer Jonny Bairstow suffer a broken leg and dislocated ankle which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup?

Q21: Great Britain beat which country 3-0 in a deciding group match in Glasgow to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years?

Q22: England fell to a narrow defeat by New Zealand in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, ending a run of how many consecutive Test match victories for the Red Roses – 25, 30 or 35?

Q23: Which bowler took three wickets to help England win the men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne?

Q24: England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?

Q25: Who scored Wales’ only goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Answers

Q1: Peter WrightQ2: Rafael NadalQ3: Chris SilverwoodQ4: Japan

Q5: A Plus TardQ6: FranceQ7: Noble YeatsQ8: Charl Schwartzel

Q9: Judd TrumpQ10: Todd BoehlyQ11: Vinicius JuniorQ12: Matt Fitzpatrick

Q13: Chloe KellyQ14: Elena RybakinaQ15: BirminghamQ16: Joe Fraser

Q17: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)Q18: Trent RocketsQ19: men’s 1500mQ20: Bairstow slipped while approaching a tee box during a round of golf

Q21: SpainQ22: 30Q23: Sam CurranQ24: SamoaQ25: Gareth Bale