25 September 2023

Stars are smiling at the start of the week – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
25 September 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

Former Bolton winger Ricardo Gardner spent his birthday posing in a tunnel with Usain Bolt.

Tranmere interim boss Nigel Adkins kicked his week off with some Monday motivation.

Joao Cancelo is loving life in Barcelona.

Golf

It’s Ryder Cup week.

Europe celebrated retaining the Solheim Cup.

Cycling

Chris Froome has some fun.

