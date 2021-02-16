Stars celebrate Pancake Day and hero Ashwin – Tuesday’s sporting social

Ravichandran Ashwin said he felt like a hero after India's win the second Test against England
Ravichandran Ashwin said he felt like a hero after India's win the second Test against England (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:51pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.

Football

Mason Greenwood signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Kevin De Bruyne returned.

United remembered Harry Gregg on the first anniversary of his death.

It’s Pancake Day…

Leeds players wished Granny Val well.

Rodrigo stepped up his recovery.

Jose Mourinho was on call.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cristiano Ronaldo was ready for the return of the Champions League.

TODO: define component type factbox

As was Juventus team-mate Aaron Ramsey.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rafael Van Der Vaart enjoyed the snow in Denmark.

TODO: define component type factbox

On this day 10 years ago…

Now that’s a bright jumper.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

India star Ravichandran Ashwin admits he felt like a hero in Chennai.

Virat Kohli savoured a big win for his side.

Despite England’s crushing defeat, there was cause for celebration in the Stokes household.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP cannot believe England’s selection policy.

Tennis

Onwards for Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.

Another win for Serena.

TODO: define component type factbox

It can be tough at the top.

What a view!

Boxing

Tyson Fury bigged up his little brother.

And celebrated Pancake Day.

As did Nicola Adams.

Joe Joyce stayed sharp.

Josh Warrington paid tribute to a true warrior.

Golf

Because one Ian Poulter isn’t enough.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA