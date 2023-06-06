06 June 2023

Stars react as Saudi Arabian money makes waves – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
06 June 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Golf

A shock merger upended the sport’s world order.

Phil Mickelson toasted the news.

But other players were not so impressed.

Football

Burnley were back in pre-season training early.

Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid…

…and hello to Al-Ittihad.

Ander Herrera and Dejan Kulusevski hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Former Crystal Palace striker Mark Bright was celebrating his 61st birthday.

Manchester City signed Brazil midfielder Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk 10 years ago today.

While 21 years ago…

The final countdown.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated Man City.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on two wheels.

George Russell admitted he wasn’t the best at giving the weather forecast on Sunday.

