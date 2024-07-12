Stenson shines and Palmer defends Claret Jug – 5 moments from Opens at Troon

Royal Troon will host the Open Championship for the 10th time from July 18-21.

Henrik Stenson was the most recent winner at the Ayrshire venue in 2016 and the course boasts a rich history of staging the game’s oldest major.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most memorable moments in the previous nine men’s majors at Troon.

Henrik Stenson beats Phil Mickelson in epic duel

Although the weather could not match the heatwave for the epic contest between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus at nearby Turnberry in 1977, the golf certainly revived memories of the ‘Duel in the Sun’ as the final pair of Stenson and Mickelson combined for 14 birdies and an eagle in the fourth round. Stenson’s closing 63 equalled the lowest score in a men’s major and his 20-under-par total also matched the mark set by Jason Day in the 2015 US PGA. Mickelson’s flawless closing 65 left him three behind Stenson and an incredible 11 shots clear of JB Holmes in third.

Mark Calcavecchia wins historic play-off

The 1989 Open concluded with the first play-off since 1975 and the first under the four-hole aggregate format which had been adopted in 1985. Greg Norman had all the momentum following a course-record 64 in the final round and the Australian birdied the first two holes, but bogeyed the third and failed to complete the fourth (the 18th) after hitting his third shot out of bounds. Calcavecchia covered the four holes in two under par to finish three shots clear of Australian Wayne Grady.

Todd Hamilton follows Ben Curtis as an unlikely winner

Twelve months after world number 396 Ben Curtis had lifted the Claret Jug, Todd Hamilton arrived at Troon ranked 56th, but his victory still came as a significant surprise. Playing only the eighth major of his career, Hamilton defeated former champion Ernie Els in a four-hole play-off after the pair had tied on 10 under par. The 38-year-old from Galesburg, Illinois – a small town with a population of just 1,500 – had bogeyed the 72nd hole but held his nerve to par all four extra holes to edge out Els by a single shot.

Tom Watson wins fourth Open on fourth different course

Tom Watson cemented his status as a favourite with Scottish fans as he won his fourth Open title on a fourth different Scottish links in 1982. Watson, who had beaten Jack Nicklaus to win the US Open at Pebble Beach the previous month, was seven shots off the halfway lead and three behind with a round to play, but a closing 70 proved enough for victory after leader Bobby Clampett struggled to a 77 and Nick Price squandered a three-shot lead with six holes to play. “I didn’t win this Championship, I had it handed to me,” Watson admitted.

Arnold Palmer wins second straight Open

Palmer helped revitalise the Open with his debut appearance at St Andrews in 1960, having already won the Masters and US Open that year. After lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 1961, Palmer then made a successful title defence at Troon as rounds of 71, 69, 67 and 69 secured a six-shot victory over Kel Nagle. Palmer had persuaded 22-year-old US Open champion Jack Nicklaus to make his Open debut at Troon and thankfully he was not put off the event by making a 10 on the 11th hole and suffering rounds of 80 and 79 on his way to a tie for 34th.