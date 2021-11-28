28 November 2021

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2021

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers.

Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center.

The two-time NBA MVP made seven three-pointers, taking his tally for the season to 100 in 19 games and breaking his own record for the fastest player to reach the landmark in a single campaign.

Otto Porter contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State while Clippers forward Paul George scored 30 in a losing effort.

