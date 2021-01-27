Stoke defender Tom Edwards joins MLS side New York Red Bulls on loan

By NewsChain Sport
16:44pm, Wed 27 Jan 2021
Stoke defender Tom Edwards has joined New York Red Bulls on loan.

Stafford-born Edwards, 22, will spend the rest of 2021 with the MLS side.

“The club will be monitoring his progress and wish him every success during his time in the United States,” said a Stoke statement on their website.

Edwards made his debut in October 2017 and has played 51 games for the Potters, scoring one goal.

He made 12 appearances while on loan at Fleetwood earlier this season.

