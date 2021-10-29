29 October 2021

Stokes gets Ashes ready and Bronze joins the 30s club – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 29.

Football

England and Manchester City right-back Lucy Bronze celebrated her 30th birthday with cake.

Rio Ferdinand wished former Manchester United team-mate Edwin Van Der Sar a happy 51st birthday.

Dele Alli took on the professionals.

West Ham’s players were all smiles.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was getting Ashes ready.

Jofra Archer was looking forward to being back at major tournaments.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was celebrating his 47th birthday.

Jos Buttler made some tough decisions.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was with two other sporting stars.

Golf

There’s no rest for Lee Westwood.

Formula One

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Honda did a comparison.

