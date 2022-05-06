06 May 2022

Stokes goes ballistic and Fury enjoys retirement – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.

Football

Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall signed new deals at Arsenal.

Another gong for Mo Salah.

Liam Gallagher had his say on Manchester City.

Paul Pogba had moves.

Bobby dazzlers!

Michail Antonio reflected on the Hammers’ European adventure.

While Jamie Vardy gave his thoughts after Leicester’s Europa Conference League run ended at the semi-final stage.

John Terry was out on the course.

York celebrated a milestone.

Boxing

Tyson Fury enjoyed retirement.

Cricket

Ben Stokes went ballistic on his Durham return.

Darren Gough met up with an old friend.

