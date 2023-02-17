Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (David Davies/PA)
17 February 2023

Stuart Broad and James Anderson celebrate milestone – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 17.

Cricket

It was celebration time for two England stars.

The Nighthawk was out in full force.

What a view!

Ollie Robinson’s fans were out in force.

Sam Billings enjoyed the Nou Camp.

Football

A young Lioness.

Golf

Everybody wanted a glimpse.

Basketball

Happy 60th birthday to NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton revealed his helmet for this season.

Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed some VIP treatment as Juventus drew with Nantes in the Europa League.

