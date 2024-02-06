Super Bowl return is ‘humbling’ for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes insists he is humbled by his latest Super Bowl appearance.

Mahomes is preparing for his fourth NFL title match in the space of five years on Sunday as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Having won two of them, Mahomes’ success by the age of 28 has led to predictions that he could go on to emulate Tom Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl triumphs.

Yet Mahomes is not looking beyond this weekend.

“It’s humbling because I never thought I would be in this many Super Bowl games, honestly,” he told reporters at a media conference.

“You strive to be great but you understand how hard it is to even be in this game, and for us to be in my fourth one in my sixth year of starting truly is remarkable.

“I don’t take it for granted because you never know if you’re going to be able to be back in this game.”

Brady won six of his Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in what was considered one of the game’s greatest dynasties, but Mahomes is reluctant to discuss the Chiefs in such terms.

He said: “I think the biggest thing about the dynasty is consistency. Trying to be consistently great every single year, not getting too big-headed or satisfied with where they’re at.

“You have to continue to do it year in and year out and I don’t think you can really say that you’re a dynasty until it’s over and people will look back at your career and how you did it.”

Mahomes’ first Super Bowl triumph came against the 49ers four years ago but he will be up against a different quarterback in this weekend’s rematch in 24-year-old Brock Purdy.

Purdy has come a long way since being labelled ‘Mr Irrelevant’ after being drafted 262nd and last in 2022, breaking into the team last season and being first choice throughout the current campaign.

Mahomes said: “He’s a great football player. He makes all the right plays. He’s a guy that goes out there and just competes, and he finds a way to win football games. That’s what you have to do in this league.”

The 49ers have not won the Super Bowl since their fifth triumph in 1995 but Purdy is drawing inspiration from their past great quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Purdy said: “I’m not going to compare myself to them or anything but they’ve set the standard for winning in this organisation.

“When you look at the 49ers logo, you think of success in Super Bowls because of those guys.

“They’ve been so great to me, supporting me, and when you talk to them you’re obviously in the presence of greatness.

“They got the job done and so it definitely makes you think, ‘all right, let’s step it up and live up to the standard that they set’.”