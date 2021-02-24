Support for Woods, Jota boost and Dallas’ heat map – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.
Football
Wow!
Diogo Jota returned to training.
Virgil Van Dijk continued to make progress.
James Milner was delighted.
Thomas Partey was back from injury.
Another Olivier Giroud worldie.
Dele Alli took a leaf out of the Frenchman’s book.
Lucas Digne signed a new deal at Everton.
Remembering Bobby Moore.
Happy 81st birthday, Denis Law.
Liverpool recalled Robbie Fowler’s final goal for the club, on this day in 2007.
Golf
Stars wished Tiger Woods well.
When it’s breezy, swing it easy.
Cricket
A closer look at the new stadium in India.
Things did not go well for England on day one of the third Test.
Formula One
Four-time world champion Alain Prost celebrated his 66th birthday.
Mick Schumacher prepared for the new season.
Tennis
Life began at 40 for 2002 Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt.
Boxing
Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy is on a mission.