Terri Harper to face unbeaten Choi Hyun-mi in unification title fight on May 15

British super-featherweight Terri Harper has the opportunity to become a unified world champion on May 15 when she takes on Choi Hyun-mi at the AO Arena, Manchester.

Harper, who broke her hand when she defeated Katharina Thanderz last November, will make the third defence of her WBC title while attempting to dethrone her South Korean opponent as WBA champion.

Choi (18-0-1, 4KOs) won the vacant WBA featherweight crown on her professional debut in October 2008 and is believed to be the longest-ruling world champion after capturing her 130lb title in May 2014.

Terri Harper, left beat Eva Wahlstrom to become a world champion last year (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s exciting that our dream of becoming undisputed super-featherweight world champion is taking a step closer to reality with my first unification fight,” Harper said.

“I’m looking forward to the step-up and fighting an undefeated champion. Choi is the longest-reigning female world champion and it will be an honour to share the ring with her.

“I’m more than ready. I’ve been training for this fight since the new year, even with my broken hand. I don’t just want to win; I want to win in style and make a statement.”

Harper (11-0-1, 6KOs) captured her title by outpointing Eva Wahlstrom in February last year and retained her belt with a controversial draw against Tasha Jonas in August before stopping Thanderz in the ninth round of their bout.

Joshua Buatsi is set to appear on the Manchester bill (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

“I have waited a very long time for the opportunity to fight for the WBC belt,” Choi said. “I am so excited and looking forward to it. My goal has been to unify my weight division for many years and now the time has finally come.

“I know this fight in England will not be easy. Fighting in another country is extremely difficult but I am prepared for this adventure and challenge. I truly hope the best fighter will win.”

Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11KOs) will appear on the bill against an opponent yet to be named. The Croydon light-heavyweight has recently switched trainers to Virgil Hunter, who oversaw the great Andre Ward’s career.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “This is a cracking card and most likely our last in the UK behind closed doors.”