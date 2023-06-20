20 June 2023

Test cricket the winner after thrilling Ashes clash – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20 June 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Cricket

The dramatic closing stages of the first Ashes Test were a tough watch, but ultimately it seems cricket was the winner.

Some revelled in Australia’s narrow victory.

Former South Africa batter-wicketkeeper AB de Villiers was an engrossed spectator.

Football

Bukayo Saka celebrated scoring his first England hat-trick.

And England captain Harry Kane offered his congratulations to Saka.

Gary Lineker was reunited with the match ball from El Clasico hat-trick in 1987.

Jack Grealish reflected on the best weekend of his life.

Happy birthday.

Motor racing

Former team-mates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris shared a moment.

George Russell was pushing on from disappointment in Canada.

Lance Stroll bid farewell to Montreal after his home race.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news

Time running out to find submersible lost on Titanic trip

news

President Biden’s son charged with failing to pay income tax and illegal possession of a weapon

world news