The Boston Celtics pull off huge comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs

The Boston Celtics completed an astonishing comeback to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in overtime in the NBA on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points – beating his previous best of 53 set only on April 9 – including 21 in the fourth quarter and 10 in overtime, sealing the win with two free throws with four seconds left.

Boston trailed by 32 points at one stage, and were down 77-48 at half-time before their rally.

Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Marcus Smart 10 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who are sixth in the East, while DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 14 assists for the Spurs, ninth in the West.

The Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to post a 108-98 win at the Chicago Bulls.

With the reigning MVP sidelined after spraining his ankle against Houston a night earlier, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 22 points each.

Bobby Portis had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White led Chicago with 21 points while Nikola Vucevic had 17 and 15 rebounds.

LeBron James returned from injury but that did not stop the Los Angeles Lakers losing 110-106 at home to the Sacramento Kings.

Playing his first game after missing 20 with an ankle injury, James managed 32 minutes and shot six from 12 from the open play, but missed a potential go-ahead three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left as the Lakers lost their fifth game in six.

Tyrese Haliburton led Sacramento with 23 points and 10 assists, Richaun Holmes had 22 points, while Terence Davis scored 10 of his 15 points during the final 12 minutes.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Andre Drummond got 17 points.

In other games, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 126-104, the Washington Wizards won 122-93 at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Memphis Grizzlies won 92-75 at home to the Orlando Magic, the Portland Trail Blazers won 128-109 at the Brooklyn Nets, and the Phoenix Suns won 121-100 at home to the Utah Jazz.