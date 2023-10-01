The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup

Sport / 01 October 2023The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder CupBy NewsChain Sport01 October 2023 Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone.Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale.The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...GolfRyder CupGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in courtnews2 days ago BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet rownews3 days ago Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism rownews3 days ago