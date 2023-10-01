01 October 2023

The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup

By NewsChain Sport
01 October 2023

Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

news

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news