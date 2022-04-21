21 April 2022

The football world gave its view on Erik ten Hag – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 April 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

Manchester United got their man.

More players were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton announced his return to the ring.

