The sporting weekend in pictures

5:00am, Mon 08 Mar 2021
Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw struck early in each half as Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning run with a stunning 2-0 derby victory.

The surprise result at the Etihad Stadium came after reigning champions Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight home defeat to Fulham, who boosted their Premier League survival chances with the 1-0 win at Anfield.

In Scotland, Rangers won the league title for the first time in a decade after their win over St Mirren was followed by Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United.

Away from the football, England’s cricketers lost the fourth Test against India to suffer a 3-1 series defeat, while rugby union’s former European champions Saracens lost to Cornish Pirates in their opening game in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

