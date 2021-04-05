Cambridge maintained their recent stranglehold on the Boat Race by winning both the men’s and women’s events and Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title.

Cambridge pipped Oxford by less than a length in both the men’s and women’s races, which were moved from the Thames for the first time to the Great Ouse in Ely, Cambridgeshire due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City’s 2-0 win at third-placed Leicester was their 15th straight victory on the road in all competitions and left them requiring 11 points from seven games to secure another league title.

Liverpool took advantage of Chelsea’s stunning 5-2 home defeat to West Brom by winning 3-0 at Arsenal as the race for the Premier League’s last Champions League slot was thrown wide open.

Carl Frampton announced his retirement after being knocked down twice in his WBO super-featherweight title fight with Jamal Herring in Dubai.

Exeter stayed on course to defend their European crown by setting up a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leinster after beating Lyon 47-25 at Sandy Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Cambridge celebrate winning the 166th Men’s Boat Race on the River Great Ouse near Ely in Cambridgeshire (PA Wire)

Cambridge get the party started after winning the 75th Women’s Boat Race (PA Wire)

Gabriel Jesus, left, scores Manchester City's second goal in their 2-0 Premier League win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium (PA Wire)

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce celebrates his side's shock 5-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with Okay Yokuslu (PA Wire)

Diogo Jota fires home Liverpool's third goal in their 3-0 Premier League win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (PA Wire)

Exeter's Dave Ewers powers over for a try during his side's Heineken Champions Cup win against Lyon at Sandy Park (PA Wire)

Carl Frampton is knocked down for a second time in his WBO super-featherweight title fight with Jamal Herring in Dubai and later announced his retirement (AP)

Herring has his arm raised in celebration after stopping Frampton in the sixth round (AP)

Jess Breach, right, races in for defending champions England's fifth try in their opening Women’s Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland, which they won 52-10 at Castle Park in Doncaster (PA Wire)

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz celebrates his 7-6 6-4 win against Italy's Yannik Sinner in the Miami Open final (AP)

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, right, retained her Miami Open tennis title after Canada's Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire due to injury (AP)

Janidil, ridden by Jody McGarvey, won the Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival (PA Wire)