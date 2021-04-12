The sporting weekend in pictures

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
5:00am, Mon 12 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rachel Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday aboard Minella Times, while Hideki Matsuyama became the first male Japanese player to claim a major championship with victory at the Masters.

In the Premier League, Manchester United closed the gap at the top of the table after Mason Greenwood wrapped up a 3-1 win over Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

There had been a shock for Pep Guardiola’s City on Saturday lunchtime when the leaders were dramatically beaten by 10-man Leeds.

Holders Exeter were edged out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Leinster while in rugby league, St Helens were among the winners as they beat Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile the sporting world took the opportunity to pay tribute to Prince Philip, with a series of two minute silence prior to all major matches.

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse (PA Wire)
West Ham and Leicester players also paid tribute ahead of their match at the London Stadium (Justin Setterfield/PA). (PA Wire)
Masters Golf (AP)
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a bunker during the final round of the Masters (AP)
Manchester City v Leeds United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium (PA Wire)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Wire)
Burnley v Newcastle United – Premier League – Turf Moor (PA Wire)
Rangers v Hibernian – Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)
Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby – Heineken Champions Cup – Quarter Final – Sandy Park (PA Wire)
Spain Soccer La Liga (AP)
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Challenge Cup – Third Round – Totally Wicked Stadium (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Weekend

PA