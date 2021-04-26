The Sporting Weekend in Pictures

Late thrills and controversy punctuated another eventful sporting weekend which brought joy and pain in equal measure.

Manchester City triumphed over Tottenham in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley – which was watched by a crowd of 8,000 – as ‘big six’ counterparts Manchester United and Liverpool found themselves on the wrong end of a fans backlash over their involvement in the European Super League proposal.

On the pitch, there was misery for Jurgen Klopp’s men after their Champions League qualification hopes were dealt a further blow by a Newcastle fightback, while a rare Chris Wood hat-trick at Wolves eased Burnley’s relegation fears.

There were celebrations for England’s Women as they clinched a third successive Six Nations title, but disappointment for reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan as his hopes of a record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship success were dashed.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on a dramatic weekend of sport.

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte celebrates after opening the scoring at Wembley (PA Wire)

Manchester City fans at Wembley hold up a banner protesting against the European Super League (PA Wire)

A plane flies over Elland Road carrying a message to Manchester United's owners following the collapse of the European Super League proposal (PA Wire)

Liverpool fans protest against the clubs owners outside Anfield (PA Wire)

Burnley’s Chris Wood celebrates his hat-trick in a 4-0 Premier League win at Wolves (PA Wire)

Newcastle’s Joe Willock jumps for joy after securing a 1-1 draw at Liverpool with a stoppage-time equaliser (PA Wire)

West Ham's Fabian Balbuena is controversially shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh after catching Ben Chilwell in his follow-through as he cleared the ball (PA Wire)

Tyrone Mings

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz is thrown into the air by his players after guiding the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt (PA Wire)

Derby manager Wayne Rooney (centre) and Birmingham counterpart Lee Bowyer after City's 2-1 win at Pride Park secured their Sky Bet Championship status and left the Rams in deep trouble (PA Wire)

Steven Gerrard

Ella Toone scored twice in a 4-1 WSL win over Tottenham to boost Manchester United's hopes of Champions League qualification (PA Wire)

England celebrate winning the Guinness Women’s Six Nations at Twickenham Stoop after victory over France (PA Wire)

England’s Vickii Cornborough (left) is tackled by France’s Carla Neisen (PA Wire)

Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Simmonds (centre) is tackled by Bristol Bears’ Sam Bedlow and Charles Piutau during his side's 20-12 win over the Gallagher Premiership leaders (PA Wire)

Anthony McGill celebrates victory over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible (PA Wire)

David Bass riding Younevercall (orange) on their way to winning the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown (PA Wire)