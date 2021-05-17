The sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
5:00am, Mon 17 May 2021
Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in its 137-year history by beating Chelsea at Wembley.

Golf also saw the end of a trophy drought as Richard Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt, beating Guido Migliozzi in a play-off at the Betfred British Masters.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Rangers v Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)
A Rangers fan clings on to a lamp post outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – The Hawthorns (PA Wire)
Burnley v Leeds United – Premier League – Turf Moor (PA Wire)
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium (PA Wire)
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Wire)
Manchester City v West Ham United – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Academy Stadium (PA Wire)
Betfred British Masters 2021 – Day Four – The Belfry (PA Wire)
Barcelona’s goalkeeper Gemma Font exercises during a training session ahead of the Women's Champions League final in Gothenburg (AP)
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road (PA Wire)

Middlesex v Hampshire – LV= County Championship – Day Three – Lord’sDark clouds looming over Lord’s did not prevent Hampshire from beating Middlesex by seven wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

Ripon Races – Sunday 16th May (PA Wire)
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open (AP)
Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal in a 4-0 Women's Champions League final victory against Chelsea (AP)
Chelsea’s Fran Kirby appears dejected after defeat in Gothenburg (PA Wire)

