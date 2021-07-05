The sporting weekend in pictures

England thrashed Ukraine in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, who edged past the Czech Republic in their last-eight clash in Baku.

British teenager Emma Raducanu made history as she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, the British and Irish Lions won their opening tour match in South Africa and England’s final one-day international against Sri Lanka fell victim to the rain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Kane (second left) scored a fourth-minute opener in England's comfortable victory over Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring England's second goal (PA Wire)

Harry Kane's header flashes through keeper Georgiy Bushchan's legs to make it 3-0 (PA Wire)

Jordan Henderson, centre right, wheels away in celebration after his first international goa (PA Wire)

England manager Gareth Southgate salutes the fans at full-time (PA Wire)

Fans celebrate in Manchester (PA Wire)

Azerbaijan Czech Republic Denmark Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the second week of Wimbledon in the open era with a stunning 6-3 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

Coco Gauff, 17, is also into round four after the American beat Kaja Juvan on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA). (PA Wire)

In the men's competition Roger Federer (right) defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie (left) in four sets (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

Josh Adams scored four tries as the British and Irish Lions beat Sigma Lions 56-14 in their South Africa tour opener (Steve Haag/PA). (PA Wire)

Joe Cokanasiga marked his first Test in 22 months with a brace as England overcame the USA 43-29 at Twickenham (David Davies/PA). (PA Wire)

Tom Curran (centre) took four wickets for England before their final one-day international against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned due to rain (Bradley Collyer/PA). (PA Wire)

Max Verstappen (pictured) won the Austrian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth (Christian Bruna/AP). (AP)

Lachlan Coote, right, scored a try and six goals as St Helens beat Wigan 24-6 on Sunday at a rain-lashed Totally Wicked Stadium (PA Wire)

Australia's Lucas Herbert secured his second European Tour title with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (PA Wire)